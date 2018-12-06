Taco Bell Is Going to Give out $4 Million in College Aid This Year

Taco Bell's Live Mas Scholarship is planning on giving out a ton of money in college scholarships, and they aren't relying on SAT scores, GPAs, or essays. Just how much money, how about $4 million, a million dollars more than what was offered last year.

Here's the deal, students are asked to create a two-minute video describing what they're passionate about. Anyone between the ages of 16 and 24 can enter. Your grades, test scores and GPA's don't matter. They are looking for the next generation of innovators, creator, and dreamers who want to make a difference in the world.

Taco Bell employees are also encouraged to apply because $1 million will be given to Taco Bell team members, both by way of new scholarships and renewal scholarships. The deadline to submit your video is February 21, 2019, and winners will be announced in the spring.

The foundation plans to award $21 million in scholarships by 2021.

Source: Delish.com