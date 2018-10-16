Taco Bell is Giving Away Free Tacos During the World Series
The World Series is right around the corner and no matter which team you cheer for I think we can all agree that we enjoy free food! Well, Taco Bell is bringing back their annual "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion during the World Series.
Here's the deal: if a player steals a base in Game 1 or 2 of the World Series, you can claim a free Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell on November 1 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The first game of the World Series is Oct. 23. The series can end as early as Oct. 27 or as late as Halloween. No purchase is necessary and there’s a limit of one freebie per person.
If you want to know which team like to run, this year Boston was 3rd in the league in stolen bases with 125 and Milwaukee was 4th with 124 during the 2018 MLB season.
It’s the seventh time in the past 11 years that Taco Bell has had the promotion.
Source: USAtoday