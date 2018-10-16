Taco Bell is Giving Away Free Tacos During the World Series

The World Series is right around the corner and no matter which team you cheer for I think we can all agree that we enjoy free food! Well, Taco Bell is bringing back their annual "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion during the World Series.

Here's the deal: if a player steals a base in Game 1 or 2 of the World Series, you can claim a free Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell on November 1 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The first game of the World Series is Oct. 23. The series can end as early as Oct. 27 or as late as Halloween. No purchase is necessary and there’s a limit of one freebie per person.

If you want to know which team like to run, this year Boston was 3 rd in the league in stolen bases with 125 and Milwaukee was 4 th with 124 during the 2018 MLB season.

It’s the seventh time in the past 11 years that Taco Bell has had the promotion.

Source: USAtoday