T. Denny Sanford Donates 55 million to Children’s Home Society

A financial gift from T. Denny Sanford will benefit those fleeing from violence, as they seek a place of safety and resources to start a new life.

A donation of $55 million means the Children's Inn will expand their space and their ability to welcome more people to stay. Funds will also be used by the Children's Home Society to recruit more staff and develop the non-profit event further.

The 125-year-old Children's Home Society representatives say it is the largest one-time donation in their history. The Children's Inn actually has no age limit. They've served ages from newborn infants to a guest in her 90's.

“The services provided by Children’s Home Society are invaluable,” Sanford said. “The organization cares for those who require the most care of all - our young people and those who are in serious danger. I hope my gift will inspire others to do what they can to support Children’s Home as it heads into its next century of service.”

“T. Denny has been a longtime friend of Children’s Home and believes in our mission of supporting the safety and well-being of children and families,” said Children’s Home Executive Director Bill Colson. “It’s with that spirit of support, he approached me and asked, ‘What is Children’s Home Society’s greatest need?’”

Sanford has donated nearly $1 billion to South Dakota organizations.