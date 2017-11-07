After taking a year off, Christmas at the Western Mall is coming back. The synchronized holiday light and sound show will once again light up the Western Mall.

Christmas at the Western Mall was formerly Crooks Christmas. A holiday sound and light show at the home of Joe Noe in Crooks. Eventually it moved to the Western Mall and continued to bring in thousands of dollars each year for Make A Wish Foundation of South Dakota.

A picture on their Facebook page confirms preparations are underway for a Thanksgiving Day kick off at the Western Mall.

Hours will be 5:30 PM - 9:30 PM nightly from Thanksgiving Day through New Year's Day. All donations benefit Make-a-Wish South Dakota.

Since 2006, they've raised over $225,000 to help make wishes come true for sick children in South Dakota.