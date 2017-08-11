Symetra Tour/Great Life Challenge Back in Sioux Falls

If you're wondering why this golf event is such a big deal, I'll tell you. The Symetra Tour is the official developmental tour of the Ladies Pro Golf Association (LPGA) , which is why it is referred to as the "road to the LPGA ". Professional women golfers and qualified amateurs are allowed to participate with hopes of earning their LPGA membership.

The Sioux Falls Great Life Challenge is back in town from August 29 through September 4 (2017), at Willow Run Golf Course . This is the third straight year it has been in Sioux Falls. The whole weekend is loaded with golf entertainment, not the least of which is Dan Boever , one of the funniest guys to ever hold a golf club, who is back again!

There are numerous opportunities for people to get involved. You can host players, you can volunteer in numerous positions during the tourney, you can get your kids involved in the free golf clinic, or you can just sit back and watch. Volunteers are asked to work 4 to 6 hours shifts and are required to purchase the official Symetra tour uniform package for $40.

Your uniform package also includes: a lunch voucher for each day you work, two rounds of golf at Willow Run ( must work at least 3 volunteer shifts ) and more. You can register and get complete information at Great Life Challenge .

