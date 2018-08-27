Symetra Tour to Feature Sioux Falls Teen Swedish Standout

This will be a big week in the growing Sioux Falls golf circles. The 2018 Symetra Tour GreatLIFE Challenge will be held August 30-September 2 at Willow Run Golf Course.

This tour brings the best players from around the world looking to move their career forward to the LPGA.

GreatLIFE has announced that two sponsor exemptions have been added to the Symetra Tour GreatLIFE Challenge for this year’s event.

Sioux Falls native, high school standout and soon to be Northwestern College freshman Kate Wynja will join the tournament and play alongside 142 golf professionals. Wynja made national headlines earlier this summer in the state high school golf tournament for reporting her own scorecard error, disqualifying herself from the tournament she was poised to win.

And 16-year-old Swedish golfer Julia Engstrom who turned pro just this year after numerous amateur wins will be part of the field. For the past two years she has been the world’s highest ranked golfer born in the 21st Century. Engstrom competed in the British Open, missing the cut by just two strokes. She is also currently ranked rookie of the year on the Ladies European Tour and recently won the Ladies European Access Tour in Finland.

Join us this week and be part of the gallery at Willow Run Golf Course.