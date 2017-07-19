Swimsuit Season Hilariously Skewered By These Comedian Moms

Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley are two Nebraska natives who went to the same school, had mutual friends, but had never met until they both ended up in Los Angeles doing comedy and becoming moms.

Their YouTube videos have made them stars, hilariously taking on subjects like: Spanx, summer breaks with your children, fitness, friendship, parenting advice, husbands and more.

One of their funniest ( to me anyway ) came out at the end of May this year (2017) and is a no-holds-barred riff on swimsuits and apparel for the beach. They discuss how just about every woman hates the way she looks in a swimsuit and why when you're a mom, wearing the latest sexy, swimsuit style just doesn't jibe with building sandcastles or disciplining your kids.

But why am I telling you all this? Just take a peek and get ready to nod in agreement and probably chuckle.

