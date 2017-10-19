Contrary to popular belief, dentists are not Halloween party-poopers. In fact a new American Dental Association survey proves that 76% of dentists give out some kind of candy for Halloween.

Yes, it's true that about 15% give out candy and a toothbrush, or remind trick-or-treaters to brush after the treats. But there is one candy in particular, which dentists claim is the best treat to give for practical reasons.

Thankfully, that candy, is chocolate! In particular dark chocolate. ( My personal favorite. ) Chocolate washes and melts off of teeth quicker and easier than other candies and dark chocolate has less cavity-inducing sugar than milk chocolate. Also chocolate "has oils that actually decrease the activity of the bacteria which cause decays".

But of course dentists have other great non-candy ideas for Halloween treats which kids will love.

Glow sticks, bracelets or necklaces - Kids will think they're fun and they help Mom & Dad keep track of the little spooks

Small bottles of water - Trick-or-treating can be thirsty work, plus the water will help to wash away some of the sugar little goblins are snacking on

Sugar-free chewing gum - Be sure to ask parents first if their child is old enough to have it, and then of course pick one with an ADA Seal of Acceptance, like Bazooka Sugar Free Bubble Gum or Orbit for Kids Sugar Free Gum

Trinkets - Spider rings, small yo-yos, kazoos and balls you can buy at discount stores can really add to the fun of Halloween

Stamps or Stickers - What kid doesn't love these?

For more information on the best and worst candies for Halloween , plus candy-alternative treats , you can check out the American Dental Association's Mouth Healthy website .

Sources: Today , Mouth Healthy by the American Dental Association

