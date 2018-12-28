ARLINGTON, Texas -- Clemson will officially be without three players including starting defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence for the Tigers' College Football Playoff semifinal after B samples of NCAA drug tests also showed trace amounts of a banned substance.

"On Thursday Clemson Athletics received confirmation from the NCAA of suspensions of tight end Braden Galloway, offensive lineman Zach Giella and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, all three of whom will be unavailable for Saturday's game against Notre Dame," Clemson director of athletics Dan Radakovich said in a statement.

According to ESPN the Tigers had been preparing for its Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic matchup with Notre Dame assuming Lawrence would not play. The junior, who is widely projected as a future first-round NFL draft pick, has not practiced with the team since Clemson learned of the initial positive test last week.

Lawrence, along with freshman Galloway and junior Giella, now faces a suspension of up to one year, pending appeal.

© 2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.