Suspect Pulls Machete on Sioux Falls Policeman

A domestic situation ended peacefully in northeast Sioux Falls, though there was a moment of tension during the incident.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said the event was Thursday morning October 4 in the 300 block of North Blauvelt Avenue. Because of a previous situation, a man was ordered as part of the terms of his release not to have contact with the victim. Unfortunately, the suspect returned and the victim called the police to help remove him from the property.

“At some point, the suspect was found in a back bedroom. The officer went in to tell him he had to leave and the suspect pulled out a machete. Apparently, it was behind a bookcase next to the bed. He held it up, threatened the officer with it, but eventually, he threw it to the ground.”

No one was injured in the incident and the 66-year old Sioux Falls man was arrested on the charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement and for the protection order violation. The suspect is deemed innocent until proven guilty.