Suspect Named in Sioux Falls Crown Casino Robbery

Sioux Falls police have named a suspect and are now searching for him in connection with an early morning Crown Casino robbery on Wednesday (September 6). Surveillance video caught the suspect, alleged to be 27-year-old Angel Emilo Provincial.

As a result of their investigation Sioux Falls Police have issued a warrant for Provincial, with charges including First Degree Robbery and Aggravated Assault. A $50,000 cash only bond has been set.

Authorities ask for your tips, should you have any details that would be helpful in locating and arresting Provincial. Contact Sioux Falls Police directly or remain anonymous by utilizing Crime Stoppers.