Suspect in Spearfish Restaurant Holdup Pleads Not Guilty

SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) — A Rapid City man has pleaded not guilty to robbing a Spearfish restaurant at gunpoint.

The Rapid City Journal reports that 19-year-old Daniel Beck Jr. is accused of holding up the Pizza Ranch restaurant on July 30. A juvenile also has been charged in the case.

Police say two masked males wielding a gun entered the restaurant and demanded money, fleeing with about $420.

Beck also faces a grand theft charge related to a stolen vehicle recovered during the investigation. He could face up to 65 years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.