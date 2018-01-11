Suspect in Double Homicide Located, Arrested

One of the two remaining suspects sought in regards to the shooting of two men in a drug deal gone bad in Sioux Falls has been apprehended in Minnesota.

"Maria Shantel LeClaire was found in Red Wing, Minnesota. A citizen saw LeClaire and notified local law enforcement." said Public Information Officer Sam Clemens.

"The citizen was aware that LeClaire was wanted. LeClaire was taken into custody without any problems and is being held at the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office."

LeClair was taken into custody Thursday (January 11).

It is unknown if suspect Manuel Frias had been travelling with LeClair. Police are still following up on various tips to find Manuel Frias, but he has not yet been found. Tips can be called in directly to authorities or anonymously through Crimestoppers.

