Suspect Flees Police, Crashes into Walgreen’s Sign in Sioux Falls

A pursuit in Sioux Falls resulted in a vehicle crashing into a business sign and the arrest of a man who was charged with aggravated assault and other charges.

The pursuit began Saturday (December 1st) shortly before 8:00 PM after a suspect was being sought in regards to multiple shots being fired outside of a business in Sioux Falls.

According to Sergeant Jon Thum of the Sioux Falls Police Department, witnesses helped police locate the suspect near 18th St. and S. Duluth Avenue. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop when officers turned on their lights and sirens.

"A pursuit was initiated and the vehicle continued to flee from officers until it crashed into a business sign at 41st St. and Sertoma Avenue," said Thum of the chase, which ended at the Walgreen's store sign. "The subject then fled on foot and was apprehended by Officers without further incident."

The suspect, Grant Makes Room For Them, 24, was taken into custody and charged with, aggravated assault, aggravated eluding, and numerous other charges. No injuries were reported.