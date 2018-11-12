The man who has managed the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls is out. The Argus Leader is reporting that Premier Center General Manager Terry Torkildson is no longer employed by SMG.

SMG is the management company that is hired by the city of Sioux Falls to oversee the Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls Stadium, and the Orpheum Theater downtown.

According to the Argus, Torkildson's career spans more than 30 years. He has worked at the Iowa State Center, the Fischer Theater, CY Stevens Auditorium, Hilton Coliseum, Cyclone Stadium, Veteran's Auditorium in Des Moines, and the Des Moines Civic Center.

Torkildson has been in Sioux Falls since 1992 when he was Operations Manager at the arena. He also worked at the Sioux Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau, then in 2004 went to work for SMG as Director of Operations and Manager of the Orpheum Theater eventually taking the position of General Manager at the Premier Center in 2010.

There is no word given from SMG as to the reason for Torkildson's exit.