Supreme Court Rules Against McKennan Park Home Owner

A Sioux Falls homeowner will need to make some modifications to their McKennan Park home in the near future.

After hearing the case of Joseph and Sarah Sapienza the South Dakota Supreme Court has ruled the home needs to be brought in compliance with historic district and city regulations.

A suit was filed by neighbors in 2015 siting the home stands too close to their next door neighbors and that it was too tall.

The case will be sent back to the circuit court in 20 days for a judge to determine when changes need to be made.