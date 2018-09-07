Support Disabled American Vets During Forget-Me-Not Days

Can donating to Forget-Me-Not Days this weekend help our returning disabled service men and women? Yes, those little blue flowers made of paper and wire that are being handed out at businesses all over Sioux Falls through Saturday, September 8 help raise funds for the Disabled American Vets ( DAV ) organization .

The DAV motto is "fulfilling promises to the men and women who served" the United States. Their mission is "to empower veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity". They educate veterans about the benefits available to them, educate the public about the sacrifices and needs of veterans, host job fairs and advocate for America's injured service people in Washington.

All this from the sale of little blue flowers which have been around since 1926. After World War I funds were desperately needed to provide assistance to returning disabled veterans. Soldiers remembered seeing flowers among the graves of their comrades and taking hope from that remembrance. That is how the Forget-Me-Nots came to be.

So when you see volunteers handing these bright little flowers, give generously, knowing you're making a difference in the lives of people who gave so much to serve our country!