If you are heading down 41st Street in Sioux Falls you might do a double-take. The SuperAmerica gas station is about to undergo a major make-over and name change: it's going to become a Speedway.

According to SiouxFalls.Business , the location was recently purchased by the rival chain.

"Ohio-based Marathon Petroleum Corp. acquired Texas-based Andeavor in a $23 billion deal that closed Oct. 1. Andeavor’s SuperAmerica retail operations will convert to Marathon’s Speedway brand, which operates as a wholly owned subsidiary."

According to a representative from Marathon, the staff will remain the same. The biggest change will be in the store's loyalty program, Speedy Rewards. The company will also update some of the locations technology, improving security features.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. According to their website , MPC "is the nation's largest refiner, with a crude oil refining capacity of more than 3 million barrels per calendar day in its 16-refinery system [and] includes approximately 3,900 company-owned and -operated stores and 7,800 branded locations."

Drivers should see the new signage starting today (December 12).