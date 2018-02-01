Super Bowl Sunday by the Numbers – Foodwise
With Super Bowl Sunday right around the corner, have you ever wondered how much food is consumed during that one day each year? Let's just say it's mind-blowing. A reporter for the Minneapolis Star Tribune newspaper actually did the research and figured up how many chicken wings and potato chips and pizzas will be eaten.
Wow! I knew it was a big day for "foodies," but I had no idea how big it had become. I'm guessing if you totaled it all up you could probably feed a third-world country.
For example:
- 1.25 billion chicken wings will be consumed
- 100 million pounds of avocados will be devoured
- 11.2 million pounds of potato chips will be munched
- 48 million Americans will order take out food of some sort
- 11 million slices of pizza will be delivered by Domino's
To read more about how much food we (as a country) will be devouring Sunday, go to the Star Tribune website.
Source: Star Tribune
