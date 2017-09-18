Sunday Crash Kills Two on I-90 in South Dakota



A harrowing crash left two people dead in western South Dakota on Sunday. It happened around 11:25 AM about 14 miles west of Murdo on Interstate 90.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety gave details regarding the incident in a press release. A 53-year old man was driving a 2013 Freightliner semi-truck going east when the vehicle went through the median and into the westbound lanes.

A 64-year old woman driving a 2017 Dodge Ram half-ton pickup was unable to avoid hitting the side of truck’s trailer. After the collision, both vehicles went into the north ditch with the pickup and the truck trailer catching fire.

The woman and a 59-year old man who was a passenger in the pickup died at the scene. Meanwhile the semi driver was uninjured.

Fire departments from Murdo, Kadoka and Midland responded to the site and extinguished the blaze. At this time the investigation into the crash continues with the names of those involved withheld pending notification of relatives.

