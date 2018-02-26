Sun and Shadows Creating Pattern in Melting Snow
There are some good things that can come from snow. The winter olympics, snow days, well water; awesome things like that. Another good thing that I discovered can happen is that if the temperature, the angle of the sun, and an object are all just right, you can discover some pretty cool sights.
Like the way that the sun is melting the snow outside the window by my desk. It's kind of a deck-thing with a metal railing around it. As the sun moves through the day the shadows' positions change creating a cool pattern in the snow that is left.
See Also: