Sun and Shadows Creating Pattern in Melting Snow

Photo: Ben Kuhns

There are some good things that can come from snow. The winter olympics, snow days, well water; awesome things like that. Another good thing that I discovered can happen is that if the temperature, the angle of the sun, and an object are all just right, you can discover some pretty cool sights.

Photo: Ben Kuhns

Like the way that the sun is melting the snow outside the window by my desk. It's kind of a deck-thing with a metal railing around it. As the sun moves through the day the shadows' positions change creating a cool pattern in the snow that is left.

Photo: Ben Kuhns

