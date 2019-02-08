Summit League Preview: South Dakota State Women Host North Dakota

With less than a month remaining in the 2019 Summit League schedule, South Dakota State is looking to make a run to the top spot in next month's conference tournament in Sioux Falls.

The Jackrabbits (17-6/9-1 Summit League) are riding a seven-game winning streak as they try to keep pace with South Dakota at the top of the conference standings.

Just one game is on SDSU's schedule this week, a home date with North Dakota , Saturday (February 9) afternoon at Frost Arena.

The Fighting Hawks (10-14/5-6 Summit League) have strung together back-to-back wins after dropping six-of-seven in conference play.

UND has been struggling offensively, shooting under 50 percent in each of their last 11 games. Sophomore Lexi Klabo is the top scorer in the Summit (18 points per game). She's also second in rebounding and fourth in blocked shots.

Tipoff is 2:00 PM, Saturday in Brookings.

SDSU won the first meeting 66-48 in Grand Forks.

The Jackrabbits raced out to a 29-6 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.

State's defense forced 21 turnovers which led to 20 points at the other end.

Macy Miller led SDSU with 24 points. Klabo's 17 points were tops for UND.

Last week, the Jackrabbits won a pair on the road, starting with an 83-67 victory at Denver.

SDSU opened the game on a 9-0 run as Madison Guebert hit a pair of early three-pointers.

After the Pioneers rallied to tie it State's defense got going forcing five turnovers and forcing six straight missed shots to go back up by eleven.

That lead was four points heading into the third quarter when the Jacks hit six of their first eight shots to open up a double-digit lead they would never give up.

Myah Selland scored 21 points in 21 minutes to lead SDSU.

SDSU finished the road trip with a 74-65 win at Oral Roberts.

The Golden Eagles owned the first quarter shooting 59 percent and making six-of-seven shots at one point to lead by a dozen after ten minutes.

South Dakota State flipped the script in the second quarter hitting on seven-of-ten, while the defense was limiting ORU to just one made basket on 16 attempts. SDSU led by three at halftime.

In the third quarter, Tylee Irwin scored seven points for the Jacks who shot 60 percent while holding the Golden Eagles to just 38 percent.

The lead ballooned to as many as 24 points before Oral Roberts got hot in the fourth quarter with Sarah Garvie nailing four three-pointers as the Eagles shot 57 percent in the final frame. But they could get no closer than nine.

SDSU finished plus-17 on the glass and outscored Oral Roberts 15-1 at the free throw line.

Miller's 16 led all Jackrabbit scorers.

I talked with Jackrabbits head coach Aaron Johnston about last week's games and the match-up with North Dakota: