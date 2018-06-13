Summer Road Trips are Going to Cost More in 2018

I've got several road trips planned for this summer. I can't wait for any of them. I could do without paying for the gas, though.

People are spending $69 more a month to fill-up compared to last summer. According to AAA, gasoline expenses are accounting, on average, for seven percent of an American’s 2018 annual income, a one and half percent increase since summer of 2017. With strong summer consumer gasoline demand expected in the months ahead, AAA says motorists can expect little relief at the pump with the national gas price average ranging between $2.85 - $3.05 through Labor Day.

“Motorists can expect to spend at least $250 more on gas this season, but that won’t stop them from traveling. Summer is synonymous with road trips and vacation and we are not going to see Americans are giving up this pastime this year,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA South Dakota spokesperson. “The higher gas prices may just encourage travelers to shorten their driving distance. While others may pinch pennies by eating out less or finding more free family-fun activities while on vacation.”

Last summer my wife and I went on a 3,000 mile road trip. Fuel cost for the whole thing was about $600. I don't know what that would cost this year, but I'm guessing a gas bill of $750 or more. Would that be enough to call it off? No, we came home with money we saved for the trip. But for some people and some trips this could be a factor.

