Summer, Iran Cause Gas Prices to Climb

Every time I drive by a gas station it starts to hurt in my wallet pocket area.

The average price for a gallon of gas in South Dakota is up again, rising rising 5 cents a gallon this week. The price is up 13 cents over the last month.

The cheapest gas in Sioux Falls is $2.59 at Costco, $2.64 at Sam's Club, and $2.65 at Love's and Flying J truck stops.

At $2.87, the national gas price average jumped six cents on the week in part due to the White House’s decision to re-impose sanctions on Iran.

“The Administration’s move combined with the switch over to summer blends, growing global demand and shrinking supply continues to fuel pump prices as we approach the summer driving season,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “AAA predicts that the national average may reach $3/gallon this summer, especially if crude oil prices continue to increase.”

The region often sees this volatile pattern with increases and decreases from week to week. Ohio’s jump is the largest of any state in the country on the week. Also seeing large price increases in the region on the week: Missouri (+12 cents), Kentucky (+11 cents), Minnesota (+11 cents), Wisconsin (+8 cents), Iowa (+8 cents), Nebraska (+8 cents), North Dakota (+8 cents), Illinois (+7 cents) and Michigan (+7 cents).

