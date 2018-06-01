Summer Backpack Program Expands to 19 Sioux Falls Schools

What makes volunteering fulfilling is when a plan comes together.

Recently a group of employees from Wells Fargo gathered to help Feeding South Dakota with its summer backpack program.

According to KSFY TV the volunteers took part in the assembly line process of packaging food for at-risk children to make sure these kids have plenty to eat when school is not in session.

This program provides at-risk children with nutritious, easy-to-prepare foods during weekends and holidays. Food is distributed through the schools because of their relationship with students, easy access and safe environments.

KSFY reports that nearly half of students in the Sioux Falls School District receive free or reduced lunches but access to food is limited during the summer.

After beginning the program with five summer sites the backpack program has grown to 19.

It's amazing to know that a single food package costs $4.50. It costs $150 to feed a child for an entire school year.

