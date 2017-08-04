The suspect who was searched for near Rice street and Bahnson earlier this week was apprehended north of Sioux Falls.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s department, they Office received a phone call from a citizen on Horizon Heights in Chester in regards to a suspicious vehicle parked in the area. After running the plates, authorities found the vehicle had been listed as stolen, according to a statement from the Lake County Sheriff's Department:

The sheriffs office determined the suspect was currently in the area. A home was searched and a suspect was located and arrested. The suspect in this case was also to be determined as the suspect from an incident occurring out of Lyon County, Iowa where a stolen vehicle was also reported, followed by a short pursuit and the suspect getting away. Chaz Thomas VanOrman, 35 of Tea, SD was arrested for 3rd Burglary and Possession of Stolen Property, as well as warrants out of Lyon County, Iowa.

Multiple law enforcement groups worked together to locate and arrest the suspect, including Madison Police Department, Flandreau Police Departmen, Moody County Sheriffs Office, SD Highway Patrol and the SD DCI

