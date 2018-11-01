Subaru and Toyota Recalling More Than 400,000 Vehicles

Toyota Motor Corporation and Subaru Corporation have announced they are recalling more than 400,000 vehicles. They indicate the problem is a faulty engine part that could cause the vehicles to stall while being driven.

According to Market Watch the recall involves the very popular Subaru Forester sport utility, Subaru Impreza, Subaru BRZ, Toyota 86, and Scion FR-S.

The companies stated that springs in the engine valve could fracture and cause the vehicles to stall raising the risk of accidents. These springs keep engine valves closed during the fuel combustion process. When they fail, it can cause severe damage to the engine.

The recalls involve vehicles made in the United States and Japan. The company said it would contact affected U.S. owners by mail starting in December.

