Meet some great people and join the send-off for cyclists heading to the Sturgis Rally at the Motorcycle Celebrity Meet & Greet at J&L Harley-Davidson Thursday (August 2), from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Bikers Against Bullies Ride To The 78th.

Ride in and show off your bike to representatives from American Bagger Magazine and Urban Bagger Magazine as they scout out the hottest bikes in the state. Bike builders including Ground Zero Customs, Azzkikr Customs, Kory Souza Originals, Hofmann Designs, SICK SLEDZ CUSTOMS, and other will be there. Entertainer Jared Blake will perform too.

Get a burger, brat, or hot dog, a bag of chips and a soda for three dollars with riders stopping in Sioux Falls before they continue to the Mitchell Corn Palace for their Pre-Sturgis Party and then on to the 78th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The event is a fundraiser for Bikers Against Bullies USA, Youth and Family Services of

the Black Hills and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

J&L Harley-Davidson is located at 2601 W. 60th Street North, in Sioux Falls near the intersection of I-29 and 60th Street North.

