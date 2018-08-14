Sturgis Rally 2018 Traffic By the Numbers

Data from the South Dakota Department of Transportation shows traffic was up 7.9 percent overall for the 78 th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally compared to the same time last year.

Andrew Cullen/Getty Images

The ten day traffic total, from Friday; August 3 to Sunday, August 12, 2018; show that 505,969 vehicles entred Sturgin, South Dakota over the course of the rally. Tht's up from the 469,103 vehicles in 2017.

Summary for all 10 days of the the 78 th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Traffic totals were collected at nine locations entering Sturgis:

Friday, August 3: 49,424 entering – up 1.9% from Friday last year

Saturday, August 4: 60,119 entering – up 10.8% from Saturday last year

Sunday, August 5: 52,153 entering – down 4.2% from Sunday last year

Monday, August 6: 59,431 entering – up 1.55% from Monday last year

Tuesday, August 7: 60,281 entering – up 8.8% from Tuesday last year

Wednesday. August 8: 60,608 entering – up 11.4% from Wednesday last year

Thursday, August 9: 56,3023 entering – up 11.5% from Thursday last year

Friday August 10: 48,787 entering – up 18.8% from Friday last year

Saturday August 11: 37,525 entering – up 9.5% from Saturday last year

Sunday August 12: 21,399 entering – up 20.1% from Sunday last year

