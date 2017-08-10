Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Tally: Crashes, Crime and Cash Seized

Compared to this time last year, law enforcement at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally are reporting a higher number of DUI's, misdemeanor drug arrests and citations. The amount of cash seized is dramatically lower.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported three more fatalities in its latest rally report, as presented by representative Tony Mangan. The collection of statistics began on Saturday August 5th, and were issues up to Thursday August 10th.

Item Sturgis Rapid City District District Total Last Year to Date DUI Arrests 88 24 112 117 Misd Drug Arrests 82 31 113 125 Felony Drug Arrests 29 6 35 34 Total Citations 403 325 728 932 Total Warnings 1696 804 2500 3,341 Cash Seized $0.00 $1,108.00 $1,108.00 $15,977.00 Vehicles Seized 6 1 7 8 For Drug Poss. 6 1 7 0 For Serial No. 0 0 0 0 Non-Injury Accidents 15 18 33 27 Injury Accidents 23 28 51 39 Fatal Accidents 3 2 5 2 # of Fatalities 3 2 5 2

Injury crashes overall during the rally remain up over last year with 51, compared to 39 on this date last year.

The only year I attended the Sturgis rally was when I lived nearby in Spearfish, for their big 50th Anniversary Rally. There were many kind, law abiding citizens who came from around the world to enjoy the rally.

Several of my favorite memories including walking into a tattoo shop for the first time in my life and taking in the vast amount of sample artwork on the walls, seeing a nearly naked woman walking down main street in some type of string bikini, and a motorcycle adorned with artwork depicting scenes of the bible.

The custom work on that particular bike included a large box that seemed to dominate over the windshield. A curious crowd wondered how a driver could see beyond the box to navigate down the road. That's when another onlooker responded, "Jesus will be his co-pilot!" The crowd laughed, including the man who owned the motorcycle, who jumped into the conversation to share his faith.

