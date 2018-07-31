Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Begins this Week

The rumble has begun and the highways are once again seeing an increase of motorcycle traffic. It must be the 78th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally . One of South Dakota's biggest events the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally will be held August 3-12.

Ask any native South Dakotan about vacationing in the upper plains and they will tell you that the first two weeks in August is some of the busiest times all year.

Look for parties in and around the Sturgis area during the rally including live music from headliners Kid Rock, the Marshall Tucker Band, Foreigner, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Eric Church, John Kay, and Steppenwolf.

Do you like street food? Everywhere you turn there will be a different vendor. Do you want a commemorative t-shirt? There's a million of them to choose from. You need a place to stay? Good luck!

I've been the Sturgis Rally just once. My wife and I spent the closing night on main street just people and bike watching. Oh boy did I get an eye full?

Scott Olson/Getty Images

But what a fantastic way to wind down the summer. Enjoy the fun this year and be safe.

