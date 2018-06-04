Study Says South Dakota Among Top 10 Worst State Economies
Living in South Dakota you know the state has it's successes and challenges. If you watch and listen to all the current political ads running around our state we are in a real world of hurt.
And according to a new study from Wallethub, South Dakota's state economy is amount the worst in the nation. Among the Bottom 10 States with the Worst Economies are:
42. New Mexico
43. Hawaii
44. Oklahoma
45. South Dakota
46. Maine
47. Arkansas
48. West Virginia
49. Alaska
50. Mississippi
51. Louisiana
Here are the Top 10 States with the Best Economies:
1. Washington
2. Utah
3. Massachusetts
4. California
5. Colorado
6. District of Columbia
7. Idaho
8. Oregon
9. Georgia
10. Texas
In creating this lise WalletHub says they "compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions: 1) Economic Activity, 2) Economic Health and 3) Innovation Potential.
We evaluated those dimensions using 28 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest economic performance."
