Study Finds Chocolate May Be the Best Cure for a Cough

Wondering what the best way is to get rid of that nagging cough that you have? According to a new report, it may as simple as sucking on a piece of chocolate. According to researchers in England, chocolate may be just what the doctor ordered.

Now, this is what I call a breakthrough in medicine. Finally, a prescription I can live with.

Researchers randomly prescribed over 160 patients either regular cough medicine or a chocolate based medicine. What they found was patients on the chocolate based medicine improved more quickly than those on regular cough syrup.

Scientists found that theobromine, an alkaloid found in cocoa, does a better job of suppressing your urge to cough because it’s sticky, which, in turn, forms a coating on your throat’s nerve endings, helping relieve irritation and inflammation.

Source: Worry Free Health