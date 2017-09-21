Student Enrollment Is Up At South Dakota’s Public Universities

More young people (and older people) are hitting the books at South Dakota's public Universities.

According to the Associated Press, enrollment is up about a third of a percent, and while the increase may be slight, even I know that's better than a decrease!

Who led the way in student enrollment increase? That would be Dakota State University in Madison with an increase of nearly 4% (Remember when Dakota State was General Beadle?). USD in Vermillion has about 2% more students.

So how many students attend the six universities? 36, 662.

Now those are smart folks...and getting smarter.

The Associated Press Contributed To This Article