Strong Pitching Performance Pushes Minnesota Twins to Win

Minnesota Twins starter Jake Odorizzi pitched well into the 5th inning on Tuesday and Miguel Sano hit a two-run home run as the Twins took game one from the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 on Tuesday.

Ever since returning to the lineup from a rehab assignment Sano decided to shed his dreads. The dreadlocks that he's grown for about three years were gone as he had enough of his helmet falling off when he ran the bases. Oh, and he got a new hat too. A smaller one.

Even though Sano went 1-4 on Tuesday it was a big one that would seal the win for the Twins.

Just in time for the game Byron Buxton was activated from the Minor League disabled list on Tuesday. The center fielder had been plagued by a left wrist strain.

Jake Cave was covering Buxton's duties and drove in one run.

Jose Berrios will make the start for Minnesota today in 12-10 start on Information 1000 KSOO.

See Also: