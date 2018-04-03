Stressed Out? Come To South Dakota, We’ll Give You A Hug

It's one of those days. You know, one of those days! Everything that can go wrong...does. Problem after problem after problem. Oh wait, we don't have problems anymore, we have challenges.

Yeah, the heck with that. These are problems and they can't seem to stop. And it's causing a lot of stress and tension.

What's a guy ( or gal ) to do?

Simple. Move to South Dakota. We're all relaxed here. At least according to our friends at Wallethub .

Those folks put out a list of the most and least stressed states in the nation ( Hint: Stay out of Louisiana, apparently that place is stressed to the max ) and good 'ol South Dakota comes in 47th as far as stress levels go. And that's a good thing! The lower you are on this scale, the more relaxed you are ( I'm stifling a yawn right now )

But if you really, really, really want to get rid of that stress, mosey on over to Minnesota, they're the least stressed of all. Must be all that fishing and camping. Our other neighbors do plum fine too, Iowa, Nebraska and North Dakota all rank in the bottom 10 as far as stress.

So if you're just about ready to blow your top, take it easy...move to South Dakota and have a nap.

