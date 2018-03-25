Street Construction Kicks off in Sioux Falls Monday

The expansion and reconstruction of Ellis Road is the City’s flagship street construction project in 2018. West-side traffic will be impacted when the first phase of the project closes on Monday (March 26).

South Ellis Road will be reconstructed from 12th Street to 41st Street in multiple phases. The project will be constructed as a full closure to northbound and southbound traffic. Starting Monday, Ellis Road will close between Lancaster Drive and West 26th Street.

Local traffic west of Ellis Road will be provided access at Lancaster Drive, 22nd Street, and Stoney Creek Street. Traffic will be detoured from Ellis Road along 26th Street, Sertoma Avenue, and 41st Street. 26th Street will be open to traffic at all times during the project.

The current two-lane rural roadway will be expanded into a four-lane concrete urban section with a median and turn lanes at select intersections. Work also will include an eight-foot shared use path along each side of Ellis Road.

Utility work includes storm drainage, water main, and new LED streetlights. The intersections at 26th Street and 32nd Street will have traffic signals.

About 6,000 vehicles travel on Ellis Road each day, and west-side drivers will likely shift to various new patterns on their way to school, work, and other activities.

