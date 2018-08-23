Strawbale Winery Raises $13,800 from Folk Off & Rib Challenge

The final numbers are in, and this year's Folk Off & Rib Challenge raised $13,800 for the Boys and Girls Club of the Sioux Empire as well as South Dakota Friends of Traditional Music .

It was the sixth year in a row for the event, held Saturday July 28 at Strawbale Winery just outside of Renner.

According to Susie South, owner of Strawbale Winery, the total dollars raised this year was actually more than they had hoped for.

“Thank you to our sponsors and all the folks that came out again this year. Because of you, these organizations can continue to be a vital part of our community.”

There were two competitions held at this year's event. The pork competition was won by Big Rig BBQ , and the music competition was won by Nick Engbers .

If you missed this year's event, you'll want to save the date for next year. It'll be held on Saturday July 27, 2019.

Source: Sioux Falls Convention & Visitors Bureau

See Also:

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *

​