Strawbale Winery in Renner is celebrating the season with a grand finale event for the end of their outdoor season. The 2018 Harvest Festival on Saturday (October 13) from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The free event will welcome you into a country fall celebration with live music, wine, food vendors, games and a beautiful setting for a crisp fall day.

Music by Fishing for Olives will fill the air from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, and Lil Red and The Medicated Moose plays from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Don South of Strawbale Winery is celebrating the Harvest coming in. "We are done with harvest. Enjoy a super day of fun to show you how grateful we are."

A vast array of wines are available to enjoy on the grounds, with the opportunity to take an assortment home for the winter.

Choose your meal from vendors including Harry's Yellow Submarine, Monkey's, and Raclette Corner. There's pumpkin painting, cork painting, or play a game of bean bag toss.

The event is kid-friendly, with special non-alcoholic kids slushies from the machine. Watch their lips and mouth turn blue as they sip the slurpy. The kiddos can ask for a bag of corn to feed the chickens. Admission is free.