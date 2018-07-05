Strawbale Winery Folk Off and Rib Challenge Coming Soon

We had a few problems the year we participated in the Strawbale Winery Folk Off & Rib Challenge. A) We weren't a folk group (we just "folked up" a couple of tunes & sang them). B) We hadn't rehearsed much, and C) it was easily 900 degrees in the sun (which was shining directly on the stage)!

But if you happen to have a bona fide folk group, a hankering for some delicious ribs or just want to hang out at one of the most mellow and fun events this summer; you should know the 6th Annual Strawbale Winery Folk Off & Rib Challenge is Saturday, July 28, from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

Up to 12 musical groups will be competing for Judge's Choice and People's Choice trophies as well as the honor of performing at the Sioux River Folk Festival the following weekend. The music starts at 11:00 AM and goes on through the day with the Red Willow Band headlining at 7:00 PM.

The BBQ competition is going on from 10:00 AM to Noon, with 6 local BBQ "specialists" vying for the coveted People's Choice "porker" trophy. Your ticket is your vote. So sample all of them and if you're not too full, go back for a meal of your favorite!

Tickets are $15 in advance at Strawbale and online, or $20 the day of the event. Kids 12 and under get in free. Funds raised will be supporting the Boys & Girls Club of the Sioux Empire and the Friends of Traditional Music.

There are a few no-nos: No outside food, beverages or pets. But do bring your kids and your lawn chairs and don't forget the sunscreen!

For more information call 605-543-5071, or follow them on Facebook and online.

