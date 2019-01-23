Stormy Daniels Set to Visit Omaha Next Month
One of the greatest actresses of our generation will be making a stop in Omaha, Nebraska next month. Stormy Daniels, who released a book in October of last year called, “Full Disclosure,” that had been on the New York Times best-seller list, is coming to Club Omaha to perform and to sign books on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, according to the Omaha Herald. The club is located at 7301 Farnam Street in Omaha.
The adult film star has been involved in a highly publicized controversy with president Donald Trump since 2017 where she was allegedly said she was paid $130,000 in hush money by Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen to deny that she had an affair with Trump a decade earlier in 2006. Trump's spokespeople have denied the affair and accused Daniels of lying.
Recently the 39-year old filed a $2 million defamation lawsuit against the Columbus Police Department officers who tried to bust her during a strip-club sting that led to her “bogus” arrest in Ohio last July.
Source: Omaha Herald