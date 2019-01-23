Stormy Daniels Set to Visit Omaha Next Month

One of the greatest actresses of our generation will be making a stop in Omaha, Nebraska next month. Stormy Daniels, who released a book in October of last year called, “ Full Disclosure ,” that had been on the New York Times best-seller list, is coming to Club Omaha to perform and to sign books on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, according to the Omaha Herald . The club is located at 7301 Farnam Street in Omaha.

The adult film star has been involved in a highly publicized controversy with president Donald Trump since 2017 where she was allegedly said she was paid $130,000 in hush money by Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen to deny that she had an affair with Trump a decade earlier in 2006. Trump's spokespeople have denied the affair and accused Daniels of lying.

Recently the 39-year old filed a $2 million defamation lawsuit against the Columbus Police Department officers who tried to bust her during a strip-club sting that led to her “bogus” arrest in Ohio last July.

Source: Omaha Herald