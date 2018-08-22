Stop Itching With These Bug Bite Remedies

Andy spent the weekend at one of Minnesota's many lakes and all he got was a bunch of bug bites!

He was complaining about how nothing seemed to help. He's tried lotions and sprays and all kinds of stuff.

That's when we started getting a bunch of listeners texting in with their bug bite remedies.

Some of the suggestions I had heard of before and others were totally new to me.

Now keep in mind these are all suggestions sent in from listeners. I have no idea if these actually work, but I suppose when you can't stop itching, anything is worth a try.

I ALWAYS x them with a fingernail. I cant believe u guys havent grown up doing this! You have to dig the tip in though and leave at a decent crease in your skin. You can't drag because that just aggravates the itch. I swear I have one of those blood types where they flock to me first

Put orajel on it as soon as you notice it!

Try essential oils

I know this sounds weird but make an x with your nail on the bite then put peppermint chapstick on it.

The best remedy i have used is baking soda with water paste!

Put clear fingernail polish over the big bites

Try toothpaste or vaporub You could also try rubbing alcohol. It burns but it works

Put a spoon under hot hot water when the spoon gets warm apply the curved end to the bug bite

Put deodorant on the bug bite

What is your bug bite itch relief?

