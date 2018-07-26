Imagine Kevin McCallister all grown up in his twenties. His family is about to go on vacation, but he smoked such a fat blunt he dozed off and missed the flight. Now he’s stuck home alone once again and – wait – is that the sound of burglars trying to break in, or is he just paranoid from the edible brownie he had for breakfast?

A stoner reimagining of Home Alone sounds exactly the type of thing a stoner would pitch after watching the Macauley Culkin classic for the umpteenth time. But it’s actually a very real movie that is currently in development at Fox with Ryan Reynolds producing. According to Deadline , the project will be an R-rated reimagining of Home Alone , and it has the most perfect title: Stoned Alone . Here’s the description from the trade:

Stoned Alone is reminiscent of that hallowed comedy classic. It centers around a twenty-something weed growing loser who misses the plane for his holiday ski trip. He makes the best of things by getting high. Paranoia sets in and he believes he hears someone break into his house. Turns out thieves have broken in. Fully stoned and fueled by paranoia, he tries to thwart the thieves and defend his castle.

The project will be directed by Augustine Frizzell, who recently helmed A24’s upcoming Never Goin’ Back, which had a positive reception out of Sundance. It comes from a script written by Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider, the writers behind Netflix’s upcoming teen comedy The Package , a movie about a guy who accidentally cuts off his penis (I am not kidding; see the trailer for yourself ). So yeah, this R-rated comedy about a stoner version of Kevin McCallister is either going to be hilariously great or an epic embarrassment. Most importantly, is Macauley Culkin free?