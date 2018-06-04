Stolen Vehicle Chase Injures Two South Dakota Troopers Sunday

A stolen vehicle chase ended up hurting two South Dakota Highway Patrol Troopers on Sunday in Sioux Falls.

KSFY TV is reporting the incident took place shortly after 2:00 AM on Sunday, (June 3) near 41st Street and Marion Road.

In what sounds like a scene from a movie, the highway patrol officers stopped the high- speed chase by intentionally ramming the suspect's vehicle. According to KSFY, once that happened, the chase then became a foot pursuit. One of the highway patrolmen was hurt trying to tackle the suspect, while another was bitten by a police dog released at the scene that got confused an accidentally bit the trooper instead of the suspect.

Once the suspect was apprehended, the scorecard read two highway patrolmen with minor injuries and three damaged vehicles. Two highway patrol cars, and the stolen vehicle driven by the suspect.

KSFY reports the suspect ended up being arrested and charged with a number of traffic related offenses, as well as grand theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The suspects identity is not being released at this time.

Source: KSFY TV

