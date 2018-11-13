Stolen Property, Drugs, Six Suspects Nabbed at Sioux Falls Hotel

A burglary at a business on Hoveland near Louise Avenue in Sioux Falls was solved within hours of it being reported, resulting in the discovery of drugs, stolen property, and several suspects who were already being sought by police.

Six suspects were arrested on Monday (November 12).

On Monday at around10:45 AM, the owner of Panama Transfer noticed his business had been broken into and customer’s items were missing. The owner and another nearby business owner reviewed their surveillance video and identified a possible suspect vehicle, a white Chevy Tahoe with distinctive markings.

The two drove around looking for the vehicle, found it at Motel 6 in Sioux Falls and called the police. Over the course of a few minutes, several people left the hotel room, went to the Tahoe and were apprehended.

Police found 5.5 grams of meth and 35 grams of marijuana in the hotel room and vehicle, along with items stolen from the business.

Detectives are trying to track down the owners of the stolen property. Police need to speak to the customers of Panama Transfer who had items stolen before additional charges against the suspects can be filed.

Arrested were Donald James Hoff, 26; David Dean Pfannes, 48; Kyle Michael Pfannes, 23; Tiffany Nicole Deidel, 27; Michelle Ellen Stenseth, 25; and Emily Mae Whitsell, 26, all from Sioux Falls.

All of the suspects face numerous charges. In addition, Stenseth had a warrant for aggravated assault, two warrants for having a controlled substance, and two warrants for forgery, all stemming from Minnehaha County.