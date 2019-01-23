Stolen Pit Bull Found and Sioux Falls Owner Rejoices

Around ten days ago, a pit bull was reported missing from a Sioux Falls apartment. The follow-up story has a happy ending.

The report was made on January 11 that a dog was the only thing that was taken from an apartment in the 300 block of North Blauvelt Avenue. At the time the owner was away and a friend was checking on the dog. A window was broken and the pit bull was nowhere to be found.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says the dog was found along East 6th Street but it was not clear which block.

“Somebody found it running around as a stray and it was taken to the Humane Society. Animal Control was notified and it turns out the dog was a match so it was reunited with the owner.”

The 300 block of North Blauvelt Avenue is only two blocks away from East 6th Street.

Police say there still are no suspects in the case.