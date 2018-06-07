Stolen Guns Linked to Convenience Store Robbery in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls police have arrested two people associated with a robbery at a convenience store on Friday (June 1) at 10:45 PM and discovered the gun used had been stolen recently from an unlocked vehicle in Sioux Falls.

Sources have identified the business robbed as Munchies in the 700 block of West 11th street, just west of the downtown core.

According to Police Information Officer Sam Clemens, a man and woman entered the store and tried to purchase alcohol. They were refused the sale as neither had identification for proof of age. As the pair were about to leave, the man pulled a gun, pointed it at the clerk, grabbed cigars and left the store without paying. The two left in the same car.

"Through the use of surveillance video, detectives were able to identify both suspects," said officer Sam Clemens. "On Tuesday, June 5, arrest warrants were issued for the two suspects: Nur Abdallahi Absiya and Sweet Gebrmedhin Gerbregiziabher."

Nur Abdallahi Absiya, 18, from Sioux Falls, was arrested Wednesday (June 6) and charged with Robbery 1st Degree and Aggravated Assault. His warrant carried a $100,000 cash bond. Police say charges for having a stolen handgun may also be forthcoming.

Sweet Gebrmedhin Gerbregiziabher, 19, from Sioux Falls, was charged with Robbery 1st Degree. Her warrant carried a $50,000 cash bond. Gerbregiziabher was arrested by Sioux Falls Police around 10:30 PM on Tuesday (June 5)

