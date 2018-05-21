Steve Martin Namechecks Sioux Falls During Sioux City Show

As a Sioux Falls resident you've come to expect it - some big name star coming to our area and inevitably getting us confused with our smaller neighbor to the south - Sioux City.

It's happened more times than I can remember.

But when Steve Martin and Martin Short took the stage at Sioux City's Orpheum Theater, Saturday night (May 19), for the second show of their An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life tour, Martin intentionally mentioned South Dakota's largest city in one of his first jokes of the evening.

Martin told the audience he was happy to hear he and Short had been booked to play in Sioux City because, "Sioux Falls is too fast paced for me!" The remark was met with a mixture of groans and laughter from the crowd who were left wondering which city was the actual butt of the joke.

The show itself provided one laugh after another, as Martin and Short, who met while shooting Three Amigos in 1986, alternated by performing solo and together, with jokes, stories, movie clips, and even an audience participation segment recreating the famous Amigos' 'salute'.

The night also featured great music with Martin showing off his legendary banjo skills alongside the Grammy-winning group Steep Canyon Rangers.

If you missed your chance to see this duo live, you can check out An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life, on Netflix, beginning May 25.

