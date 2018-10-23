Steve Martin and Martin Short to Play the Pavilion in June
Here's a good reason to look forward to next June, comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short are going to be making a stop in Sioux Falls next summer.
Martin and Short bring their “Now You See Them, Soon You Won’t” show to the Washington Pavilion in 2019 on Saturday, (June 8) at 7:30 PM.
The “Now You See Them, Soon You Won’t,” show will feature a variety of new material from both Martin and Short, along with musical sketches and conversations about their iconic careers. According to KSFY, the two comedy icons will also talk about their most memorable encounters, and of course, their legendary lives in show-business.
Tickets are sure to go fast for this laugh-packed night.
Pavilion donors, members, and subscribers can get theirs starting tomorrow, (October 24) beginning at 10 AM for donors, and 1 PM for members and subscribers.
Tickets to the general public will go on sale Saturday, (October 26) at 10 AM.
Jimmy Kimmel fans will recognize a familiar face that night as well, joining Steve Martin and Martin Short on stage that evening will be renowned pianist and Jimmy Kimmel Live band member Jeff Babko.
Source: KSFY TV