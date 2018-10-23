Steve Martin and Martin Short to Play the Pavilion in June

Here's a good reason to look forward to next June, comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short are going to be making a stop in Sioux Falls next summer.

Martin and Short bring their “Now You See Them, Soon You Won’t” show to the Washington Pavilion in 2019 on Saturday, (June 8) at 7:30 PM.

The “Now You See Them, Soon You Won’t,” show will feature a variety of new material from both Martin and Short, along with musical sketches and conversations about their iconic careers. According to KSFY , the two comedy icons will also talk about their most memorable encounters, and of course, their legendary lives in show-business.

Tickets are sure to go fast for this laugh-packed night.

Pavilion donors, members, and subscribers can get theirs starting tomorrow, (October 24) beginning at 10 AM for donors, and 1 PM for members and subscribers.

Tickets to the general public will go on sale Saturday, (October 26) at 10 AM.

Jimmy Kimmel fans will recognize a familiar face that night as well, joining Steve Martin and Martin Short on stage that evening will be renowned pianist and Jimmy Kimmel Live band member Jeff Babko.

