Stensland Gives Free Ice Cream to Kids for Pledge of Allegiance

We here at Stensland Family Farms take pride in our country and are grateful for all the United States has to offer. Every Monday in the month of July from 11:30-5:00, ANY CHILD 12 & UNDER that recites the Pledge of Allegiance from memory will receive a FREE SMALL SOFT SERVE DISH OF ICE CREAM!! This is a national campaign that started 7 years ago among ice cream shops to instill patriotism in children.