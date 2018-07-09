Stensland Gives Free Ice Cream to Kids for Pledge of Allegiance
It's National Ice Cream Month and what better way to reward kids with free ice cream than allowing kids 12 and under a delicious treat for knowing the Pledge of Allegiance.
It's how we started every school day as kids, and most of us can still pull up The Pledge of Allegiance on cue from our memory bank.
In case you need to help your kids tune up on the Pledge before you go for your ice cream here is your cheat sheet:
“I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
Here are the details on the free ice cream from the Stensland Family Farm Facebook page
We here at Stensland Family Farms take pride in our country and are grateful for all the United States has to offer. Every Monday in the month of July from 11:30-5:00, ANY CHILD 12 & UNDER that recites the Pledge of Allegiance from memory will receive a FREE SMALL SOFT SERVE DISH OF ICE CREAM!! This is a national campaign that started 7 years ago among ice cream shops to instill patriotism in children.
Sources: Stensland Family Farm Facebook page.
